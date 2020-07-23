Sell-off persists as investors exchange shares worth N4.554bn

Volume of transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday increased by 32.37 per cent despite high volatility in the market since the beginning of the week.

The NSE trading result showed volume of shares traded rose by 98.451 million as investors traded 402.636 million shares valued at N4.554 billion in 3252 deals against 304.185 million shares worth N3.268 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3500 deals.

The result indicated that Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by N478 million to N12.6103 trillion against N12.6108 trillion reported yesterday. The NSE All Share Index also went down by 0.92 basis points to 24173.53 points from 24174.45 traded on Tuesday.

A review of the investment for the day showed that May and Baker Nigeria PLC led gainers table for the day, gaining N0.22 kobo to close at N3.00, Eterna PLC followed with a gain of N0.16 kobo to close at N1.96 kobo, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals PLC gained N0.10 kobo to close at N1.50 kobo, NPF Micro Finance Bank added N0.10 kobo to close at N1.42 kobo while Fidson Healthcare increased by N0.10 kobo to close at N3.00.

Conversely, Glaxosmith Kline topped losers chart, declining by N0.50 kobo to close at N4.75 kobo, Africa Prudential trailed with a loss of N0.17 kobo to close at N4.01 kobo, Caverton down by N0.06 kobo to close at N1.84 kobo, Sterling Bank dipped by N0.04 kobo to close at N1.18 kobo, CHI Plc depreciated by N0.04 kobo to close at N0.45 kobo.