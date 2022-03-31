SEMA decries continuous attack on Benue 









Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, Thursday decried the continuous attack on Benue communities that has increased the number of displaced persons.



Dr. Shior told newsmen while distributing relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Benue SEMA headquarters, that the number of refugees is now close to 2 million.



He lamented over the humanitarian crisis caused by the frequent attack and displacement of Benue residents, averring that eight communities in Kwande local government area are presently under siege.



Shior said so far, seven official camps and 20 unofficial camps are housing the displaced persons, adding that the state government is overstretched in term of logistics in catering for the refugees.



The SEMA boss frowned at insinuations made in certain quarters that the relief materials do not get to the IDPs.



“Many believe that when we load relief materials, we do not take them to the camps and that it is a sham. But I believe that the media cannot be part of any sham and that is why I always carry the media along during our distribution processes,” he added.