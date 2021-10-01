Sen Al-Makura most qualified for APC national chair, says campaign DG

The Director-General Tanko Umaru Al-Makura Campaign Organisation for National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Dominic Alancha, has made a strong case for the micro zoning of the position of the national chairman of the party to the North-central geopolitical zone.

He made the call while interacting with the Managing Editor of Blueprint Newspapers, Mr. Clem Oluwole, in his office Wednesday.

Alancha observed that the North-central political zone had paid its dues through massive electoral support and party loyalty but without any commensurate patronage of the region.

The DG said the zone is native to APC and accounted for the second largest votes for Mr. President in the 2019 polls and deserved equity and justice going into 2023.

Comrade Alancha further said that the geopolitical is the heart beat of the nation, gifted political leaders who have offered great leaderships to Nigeria since the First Republic and will unite and strengthen the party under its chairmanship.

“Senator Tanko Umaru Al-Makura is a renewed and fresh breath in this direction

with deep leadership pedigree spanning through his activism in his university days, community service, national duties, business and governance,” he opined.

Comrade Alancha said that fairness and collective bargaining is the very oxygen of political engineering and called on the party apparatchiks to do the needful to guide the party to greater heights.

The DG said the face of the new national leaders of the party from its forthcoming convention will define the party going forward and called on stakeholders and delegates to vote for candidates with capacity, competence and character.

Responding, Mr Oluwole tasked the politician with playing by the rule, assuring that God is in the business of Nigeria’s survival as a nation.