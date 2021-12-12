Sen. Aliero medical outreach treats 6,000 in Kebbi

No fewer than 6,000 people living with various ailments were weekend treated by the Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero’s medical outreach programme.

The Senator representing Kebbi Central senatorial district

organised the outreach in collaboration with Visions Saver Eye Care Limited.

The outreach carried out cataract, hernia and hydrocelectomy surgeries and treatment of other ailments.

Speaking to journalists at the Specialist Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, during the week, the project director, Visions Saver Eye Care Limited, Dr. Kamal S.A Umar, said the gesture would cover eight local government areas under the Senator Aliero’s Senatorial district.

“The targetted beneficiaries were initially 3,000 people, but within just one day of commencing the programme, we realised that the number must just have to be increased because the people that turned out was marvelous.”

He said the free community eye care services with medical glasses were all given free and in the cases of difficult surgeries that could not be handled within the limited time of the exercise, such cases would be referred to other hospitals like Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital or sister hospitals in Jos, Zaria, Ibadan and others.

Dr. Kamal further said that so far, over 4000 people were treated while 3000 were waiting to be treated.

He said the local government area that the medical outreach programme was scheduled to cover includes Gwandu, Jega, Aliero, Maiyama, Koko/Besse, Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza respectively.

He appealed to elected office holders and wealthy individuals in the society to assist their people to overcome their little health challenges.

He said if all elected officials could emulate Aliero’s philanthropic gesture, the problem of health challenges would be drastically reduced in the country.