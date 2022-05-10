Sen. Balogun officially defects to APC in Ibadan 

.

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Senator Kola Balogun, Tuesday formally defected into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Balogun stated that his defection was an home coming as he lauded APC SWC and NWC for giving him the opportunity to come back “home.”

Senator Balogun added that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde is allegedly serving personal interest and not the interest of the masses.

“I didn’t defect, I’m coming back home. They are serving their personal interest and not the interest of the masses”, he said.

Senator Balogun said: “There are security breaches across the state. Who uses diesel to power street lights in the 21st century if not that they are serving their own personal interest?, he saked.

Oyo state APC chairman, Isaac Omodewu, said APC is waxing stronger in Oyo state, adding, “APC is united and returning to the Agodi Government House in 2023 in Oyo state.

“Yes, we have misunderstandings within ourselves in the APC, but we have resolved the issues. There is no more crisis. We are united and by the grace of God, we are returning to the Agodi Government House in 2023,” he said.

APC stalwarts present at the programme from across the state included Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Abdul-Fatai Buhari, Segun Odebunmi, Mojeed Olaoya, Asimiyu Alarape, Yemi Aderibigbe, a former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Bayo Shittu, Senator Brimo Yusuff , Demola Omotoso and Lamiju Alao-Akala.

