Sen. Binos rounds off free medical outreach in Adamawa South

The senator representing Adamawa South senatorial district, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has flagged-off the last lap of his free medical outreach in Lamurde local government area, bringing the number of local governments that benefited from the outreach nine.

Speaking at the flag up ceremony in Lamurde over the weekend, Sen. Binos expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of people who made themselves available for the outreach and vowed to continue with the work of giving priority to the health challenges of his people.

Throwing light on his health programmes in an interview with journalists, the senator said he is fulfilled going by the impacts the outreaches have already made on the lives of the people of his constituency, explaining that a lot of people were at the verge of dying due to financial constraints.

According to him, it was in view of the need to reach out more effectively to people especially in rural communities and villages that he decided to launch mobile hospitals to complement existing efforts, by moving to remote areas and communities to treat those requiring emergency as well as those who are not strong enough to travel long distances for treatment.

On the financial implications of all the 9 outreaches and the mobile hospital, Binos said no amount of money spent could be equated to human lives, stressing that he is not concerned about the resources expended in carrying out the interventions but with the number of lives he has succeeded in touching so far.

Also speaking, head of the medical team, Dr. Dah Telemoh, said carried out operations on 300 on health challenges ranging from surgery, eye, dental problems among others.

He further noted that at the last count of the exercise which took place in Shelleng, over 64,000 people had benefited from the medical outreaches in 8 local governments and going by their target of between 5,000 to 6,000 beneficiaries in Lamurde, over 75,000 would have benefited in the 9 local governments comprising the senatorial district.

