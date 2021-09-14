Sen. Binos to sponsor 6-month-old baby’s surgery

The Senator representing Adamawa south, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, has taken over the sponsorship of surgery of a six- month- old baby named Saratu Aliya.

The baby hails from Numan local government in his constituency and was born without an anus.

He directed that the baby and one Fatima Usman from Ganye local government who have special health cases should immediately be taking to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC),Yola, for urgent surgery to save their lives.

The Senator promised also assist those with special needs in his senatorial district.

The Senetor gave this directive while flagging up sixth free medical outreach in Toungo local government in line with his promise to carry out the outreach in all the 9 local governments that make up his senatorial district.

Blueprint gathered that while carrying out his third medical outreach in Numan some months back, the attention of the senator was drawn to the plight of the baby who has a special case that needed the service of a specialist.

He directed that they should bring her to his next outreach in Toungo and that she should immediately be taken to the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Yola, who is also a specialist in the field.

Speaking in an interview with journalists over this development after flagging off his six free medical outreaches in Toungo which bring the total number of local governments that have so far benefited from this outreach to six, he said, “When the baby’s case was drawn to my attention some months back in Numan, I asked them to come to our next outreach in Toungo so that those who are helping us with this programme will source for professionals that can do the surgery.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to get one, but now we learn that the Chief Medical Director of FMC Yola, is a specialist in that field. So, I have arranged for her to be taken to Yola for treatment. I will shoulder the bill.”