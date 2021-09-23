Sen. Da’adut seeks establishment of agric institute in Namu

Senator Nura Da’atu representing Plateau South is advocating for the establishment of Federal Agricultural Research center in Namu locality of Qua’anpan local government area of the state.

She advocated for the centre in a private bill pending before the senate which came up on floor Wednesday for first reading.

She said the agricultural potentials in the area makes it important for the establishment of the center so as to further harness the untapped agricultural values of the area.

Senator Da’adut said if established, the research center would bring about educational advancement, social and economic development as well as boost economic activities in Namu community and whole of Southern Plateau.