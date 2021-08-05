Sen Dan’iya receives APC membership card in Zamfara

The Senator representing Zamfara West senatorial district, Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya, has received his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card after dumping his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator received his membership card at his poling unit of Danbako 001 poling unit Anka in Anka town the Headquarters of Anka local government area of Zamfara state Thursday.

Senator Dan’iya called on all members of the APC to come out and collect their membership.

“I want to use this opportunity to enjoined all card carrying members of the old APC and new members to participate fully in the ongoing revalidation and registration of membership Card exercise in Zamfara State to attain the desired objectives”. Senator Dan’iya said.

He also stressed the need for unity among all members of the APC in Zamfara state with a view to enable party progress.

“As we joined APC in the state, we will try to build the party in all ramifications and ensure unity, progress not only at state but national level”. He said.

Blueprint reports that Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya was registered alongside former Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muktar Mohammed Anka respectively.