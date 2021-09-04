Sen. Goje distributes fertiliser for free in Gombe

As part of his efforts to boost food production in his constituency, the Senator, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has distributed thousands of bags of fertiliser to farmers for free.

Senator Goje, who was represented by member, representing Yamaltu West in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Sadik Ibrahim Kurba, said the gesture was in line with Senator Goje’s philosophy of eradicating poverty and hunger from his constituency.

He said agriculture development would remain key in the Goje priorities.

He added that if given necessary support, farmers in the area can contribute immensely to boost the economy of the state.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture of the senator and his continuous effort towards adding value to his constituents.