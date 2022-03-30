Sen. Goje empowers 2, 200 for business in Gombe 





Tuesday, March 29, was a cheerful day for 2,2000 youths and women in Gombe state as Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central, disbursed various sums of cash to them as startup capital for their businesses.

Out of the 2,200 beneficiaries of the senator’s empowerment prigramme, 1000 were male youths while 1,200 were women, all drawn from Yamaltu-Deba and Akko local government areas.

Although the various cash donations to the 1,200 were not specified, each of the male youths received N30,000, totalling N30 million.

The 1,000 youths were trained in various skills by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) towards attaining self reliance.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of the seed money, Goje urged them to utilise the money for the intended purpose, adding that it was in line with his vision of alleviating the sufferin of the people.

According to Goje, he had initially supported the beneficiaries with foodstuff, as well as starter packs, comprising sewing machines, power generating set to boost their business.

Goje was represented by his Special Assistant, Barr. Saidu Kumo, who revealed that the senator was worried over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the state, with its attendant consequences on the society.

Goje said: “This programme is aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering our youths in Gombe Central to have access to economic wellbeing.

“This has been the tradition of Senator Goje’s politics to empower people since the return of this democracy to get employment directly or indirectly.”

Kumo said the purpose of the capital is to encourage self reliance as well as to eradicate poverty and unemployment with a view to boosting the macro economy of the state.

He confirmed that the programme is part of the senator’s constituency projects, saying, “the senator has been doing many things – building schools, mosques, hospitals, providing buses, ambulance and executing rural electrification projects.”

Also speaking, state Coordinator of NDE, Hassan Mustapha, lauded the efforts of Goje, adding that the senator is the first person to collaborate with the directorate on empowerment of constituents.

He revealed that the beneficiaries were trained across different sectors of the economy in order to be relevant.

The coordinator urged the beneficiaries to use the sum to improve their businesses for the good of their families and communities.

