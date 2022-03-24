Sen La’ah condemns attacks on Agban, Kagoro, environs 

The senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Danjuma La’ah, Tuesday, condemned the Sunday deadly attack on Agban, Mararaban Kagoro and its environs in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state. More than 20 persons were killed in the attack.



Senator La’ah in a statement on Tuesday described the killings as “shocking and devastating”.

He prayed to God to comfort the affected families, protect and guide the entire Southern Kaduna. The lawmaker wondered why his constituents have become targets of attacks even when they had remained peaceful and loving to everyone, calling on government at all levels to beef up security in the Southern part of the state to avoid further bloodshed.

The senator, who appreciated the security agents for their commitment to protect the people against terrorists, encouraged them to redouble their efforts to secure law-abiding Nigerians. He further pleaded with the security agencies to swing into action towards securing the release of 47 persons abducted by terrorists in the Agunu community of Kachia local government area of the State.

He reiterated his readiness to support efforts that would tackle the rising security challenges in the senatorial zone, Kaduna state, and Nigeria anytime the need arises, while urging the people to be law-abiding.