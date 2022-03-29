Sen. Lawan’s unparalleled 155 constituency projects





When Edmund Burke, the Irish-British born statesman, philosopher, and parliamentarian said, “Our patience will achieve more than our force,” one would have thought that he had Senate President Ahmed I. Lawan Ph.D. and the people of Yobe “Zone C” senatorial district in mind. For over two decades, Senator Lawan has been deploying, with unwavering conviction, the potent tact of patience and tact of time as the ultimate weapons in advancing political cause to overcome the political and economic disadvantage of the zone worsened by its arid conditions.

Recently, the media team of the Distinguished Senator made a compilation and published 155 constituency projects that he accomplished under three years. This is both heart-warming and reassuring. It’s an attestation of a phenomenal infrastructural development that has never been recorded in the area; it’s the result of trust by a people who kept faith in their representative for over two decades and the commitment of a leader who is determined to better the living conditions of his constituents.

Accomplishing 155 projects in the critical sectors of education, road, health, water, agriculture, skills empowerment, social investment, and building human capital reveals a conscious attempt to invest in the future of the zone. It also defines the capacity, integrity and great vision which have been the hallmark of Senator Lawan since 1999 when he started a career as a parliamentarian in the lower chamber.

It could be recalled that as a member of House of Representatives, representing Bade/Jakusko federal constituency, Ahmed Lawan fiercely and successfully advocated the rights of farmers who were denied access to their farms in the Dagona Wetlands. Later in 2009 as a senator, he was at the forefront of the struggle against the construction of Kafin Zaki dam by the Bauchi state government. He argued that if constructed, the down flow of the river into Kamoudugu – Yobe river basin would further drop drastically.

The struggle, therefore, was to afford equitable distribution of water resources among upstream and downstream users. Senator Lawan and Yobe state government, despite being in the opposition, succeeded in averting the catastrophe that would have affected no fewer than 15 million people in the states of Yobe, Jigawa and Borno as well as the Niger Republic. These people have been benefiting from the resources of the river basin, which has already been reduced by 40% following the construction of Chalawa – Goje Dam by Kano state government in the 1980s.

Even as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to achieve 155 constituency projects is an incredible feat. To this writer, the 68 km Gasamu – Gogaram – Guri road project stands out both for its strategic importance in bolstering agricultural activities, tourism and commerce and the interstates linkage it will provide between Yobe, Jigawa and Kano states. The construction of the road would put to an end years of untold suffering endured by over 50 inland communities that are usually cut-off by rivers in the rainy season owing to lack of access road.

The road, when completed, will open up the farming communities of the hinterland where vegetable crops, rice and wheat are grown in commercial quantities. This will increase trading and commercial activities in Gashua vegetable and grains markets, and large scale farmers will gain access to the fertile cultivable lands that were hitherto inaccessible; it will also boost the fresh fish trading in Gashua with an additional source of supply from the hinterland.

Moreover, the famous Bade Fishing and Cultural Festival held in 2020 was an eye-opener to the huge tourism potential of Gogoram – the great walls still standing, though dilapidating and the tombs of the Mais who ruled Bade before the relocation of the headquarters to Gashua in 1948; the manner in which the ancient city’s location on an island provided a natural fortification against marauders during the medieval wars and popularised its historic victory over Hadejia kingdom, and the lush woodlands, evergreen landscapes and rivers of Mauyi – Ganga and Alkamaram – the festival site intoto – all provide a special feeling of connection between man and nature. It’s evident that Gogaram is a special tourist’s site that over the years attracted thousands of people but hindered by lack of access road, which makes the 30 minutes journey lasts for two gory hours.

So far, the phase l of the project from Gasamu to Gogaram has been completed, a stretch of 3232-kilometres asphalt road passing through Jawur, Malaika, Amshi, matakudkum and Dagilwa villages before it terminates at Gogaram. This has reduced hours of travel and eased the hardship motorists face in the past. The quality of work and timely completion of the first phase are commendable and have brought tremendous joy to the people as well as rekindled their hope in governance.

Furthermore, the launch of phase ll of the road from Gogaram to Guri, performed by the Managing Director of FERMA Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi came as a surprise to many folks who are still unable to fully grasp the reality that they are now plying a federal road to their villages, yet are stunned with another amazing glad tiding of the extension of the project from Gogaram in Yobe to Guri in Jigawa state.

This has been the wish and prayer of the people of Bade emirate for over fifty years but one that has been diminishing, especially considering the terrain and number of bridges to be constructed. The execution of the project is doubtful as a state road; it doesn’t stand any chance of getting attention given the resources needed at a time when governments are struggling with depleting revenues.

As a child, I trekked from my village Zabudum to Gasamu at least twice. I can recall the experience vividly. In those days, vehicles were only available to commute on Mondays and Wednesdays which are the markets days for Amshi and Gashua. It was especially strenuous during the rainy season, when most parts of the roads are muddy and slippery.

Lorries easily breakdown or get stuck in the mud and it could take hours to get them free; sometimes they’re abandoned there. Little has improved since then, although the Girgir – Karage road constructed by the state government provided an alternative route. But it has also developed fatal potholes, became too narrow and it does not directly link the hinterland communities with the local government headquarters. We have almost given up on having a tarred road on the route; many thought that it is only possible if a Governor is elected from the zone. How wrong we were?

It behoves to say that our votes, consistently cast for Ahmed Lawan, our trust in him, and being faithful to the All Nigeria People’s Party that has transformed into the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been justified. There is also a good lesson to learn from the consistency of the people: a legislator needs time to be a formidable force in the assembly and in the party for the person to make an impact on their constituents.

Abubakar, a journalist, writes from Damaturu, Yobe state.