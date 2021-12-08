Sen. Musa ‘ll bring new order to APC as national chair – Campaign council

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East senatorial district at the National Assembly will bring about the new order the people deserves in All Progressives Congress (APC) if elected as the national chairman of the party.





The Chairman of the advisory council to the lawmaker on the national chairmanship aspiration, Alhaji Babasule Bisalla stated this in Minna Wednesday in continuation of his consultations

He said, “The party needs a bridge-builder who can mobilize younger Nigerians to bring about the new order the people desired of the ruling party. It is our firm conviction that Senator Sani Musa is the best man for that”.



According to him, “the emergence of Senator Sani Musa as APC National Chairman will demonstrate the fact that APC is not a party that recycles leaders around certain class”.





While in a mobilization visit to the State Working Committee of APC, the advisory council appealed to the state leaders to gavernise support across the country for the realization of Senator Sani Musa aspirations.

Responding, the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Haliru Jinkatoro urged the council to spread consultations in the state, adding that they should also keep Governor Abubakar Sani Bello informed as the leader of the party in Niger state.

He said, “as you already know, we have a leader in the state and he is Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. I want to advise you to consult with him to get his nod for the chairmanship race. Once this is done, others would follow suit,

He said that the emergence of Senator Musa would surely add value to Niger state and the APC in general.

