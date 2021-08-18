Sen. Ndume commiserates with victims of Borno South boat mishap



The senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Wednesday, commiserated with victims of boat mishap in his constituency.

Last week, there was a tragic boat accident that occurred in River Hawul in Shani local government area which claimed the lives of five people and injured many.



The lawmaker who was accompanied by his political associates and supporters stormed the palace of the Emir of Shani, Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Mailafiya, to offer his condolences and sympathise with the people, as well as visit the scene of the accident to console the bereaved families.



Shani town is the headquarters of Shani LGA located at the extreme part of Borno state and sharing border with Adamawa and Taraba states at over 350 kilometers away from Maiduguri city.



Speaking during the condolence visit at the emir’s palace, Ndume said :”Your Highness, we are here to condole with you over the sad incident that led to the death of our people. From here, I will visit the bereaved family too, Insha Allah.



“The accident has really touched us and the enormity of the number of people who lost their lives in the accident shocked many people.



“Whatever happened is ordained by God and we pray that the families will have the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses,” Ali Ndume stated.



He also assured of his unalloyed support to the victims involved while pledging to impress on the government to come to their aid soon by building concrete slaps and culverts along the river bank to avoid reoccurrence of similar accident.



The lawmaker further stated that he will forward a special request to the government to provide solutions in line with the policy of National Inland Water Way and other relief agencies as well as support to farmers who have their farmlands ravaged by the flood.



Earlier in his remark, the Emir of Shani, Alh. Muhammad Nasiru MaiLafiya, thanked the Senator and his delegation for the visit.

He informed the Senator that his physical presence in the area has further consoled the bereaved families and people of the state.