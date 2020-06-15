Sen Oshinowo’s death, a sad moment for Lagos – Obasa





One of the key loyalists to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adebayo Oshinowo was Monday reported dead after a brief illness.



Late Oshinowo who until his death was the senator representing Lagos East senatorial district, was 64, and had been four-time Lagos House of Assembly member before being elected a senator in 2019.



A source close to the family confirmed that the senator had been suffering from high blood pressure for years, debunking reports that he died of coronavirus complications.



Reacting to his sudden death on Monday, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly where Oshinowo had been a major player for sixteen years, Mudashiru Obasa, described his death as a sad moment in the state.



He described Oshinowo as a politician who contributed immensely to the development of the state while he was a member of the assembly.



The late senator who attended Saint Augustine Primary School, Ijebu-Ode before proceeding to Isoyin Grammar School was born on the 28th of November 1955 to late Alhaji Rabiu and Alhaja Moriam Osinowo.



He later travelled abroad in search of the Golden Fleece, as he pursued higher education in Italy, and obtained a Diploma in Building Technology and M.Sc in Communication from the prestigious Italia Instituto per Geometra Rome.



Between 1977 and 1979, he was a land officer in the Federal Ministry of Works, and upon return to Nigeria after his studies abroad, he became Director of MIEL SRL, Italy in 1985. In 1986, he established the Nigeria – Italian Dredging Company (NIMO) where he served as chairman while also doubling as Managing Director of NITAL International Construction Company from 1990-2003.



In 2003, he contested to represent Kosofe in the Lagos state House of Assembly, and has been re-elected thrice, making him a fourth term Lagos state legislator. He served as chairman, Lagos state House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing for 11 years.

