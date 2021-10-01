Sen. Rochas Okorocha bags ‘Stand of Fame’ award

A Non Governmental Organisation, Who is Who Awards, has conferred the ‘Stand of Fame Award’ on the former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West, Owele Rochas Okorocha.

The President of Who is Who Awards, Miss Binta Pearl Ojoma, while presenting the award said, it was conferred on Rochas due to his “philanthropic and leadership qualities.”

She said Senator Okorocha representing has demonstrated that he is indeed a man with a heart of “gold and compassion” as his personality is made up of his commitment to philanthropy.

“Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has shown remarkable excellence in all spheres of life as one of Nigeria’s multi-billionaire, education philanthropist, politician, an astute businessman, a man who has set his sights on providing free education to 1 million children across the African continent by the year 2030”, she added.

She said Senator Rochas is now the 4th Nigerian to receive the ‘Stand of Fame Award’ after former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Ned Nwoko, and the AIG Interpol Garba Umar.

Senator Rochas, while receiving the award assured of his resolve to continuously help the needy, not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent.

He maintained that, ‘Who is Who Awards’ as an organisation does not only award or celebrate the elite, but also awards unsung heroes like carpenters, caterers, mechanics among others.

“I have always asked God to make me a pipe of blessings unto others, I am only a custodian of God’s wealth, and my hands always open to it.

“Any time there is a critical person somewhere I have always prayed to God to take resources from my pocket to help such a person because for me that is life”, he explained.

Senator Rochas dedicated the award to millions of orphans and underprivileged persons.