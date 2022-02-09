Sen. Sheriff hails Matawalle for fighting banditry

Former Borno state governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has commended the efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle in fighting armed banditry and other heinous crimes in Zamfara state.

He made the commendation Wednesday when he paid a visit to Governor Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau, Tuesday.

Senator Sheriff who was in Zamfara state to commiserate with the government and people of Zamfara state over the loss of lives and property arising from the activities of bandits said the peace accord and reconciliation process earlier initiated by the governor made northern states enjoy relative peace.

He pointed out that the other measures taken recently by the governor against all terrorist enclaves will further clear the way for peace and tranquility to reign in the state.

He informed the governor that the vision and tenacity put in place have resulted in the success being recorded in fighting terrorism and the upliftment of the people of the state.

He noted that Borno and Zamfara states share similar problems of terrorist attack, adding that the efforts put in place by both Governor Matawalle and Governor Zulum are yielding positive results.

Senator Ali Sheriff who is also an APC chieftain in Nigeria called on people of the state to intensify prayers for an end to the menace of banditry and terrorism as the government alone cannot do it.

Governor Matawalle thanked the former Sheriff for finding time to visit Zamfara state to commiserate with the people and government, despite his tight schedule.