Senate 2023: SUBEB chair declares to run for Oyo South



Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, has hinted that he was determined to consolidate on Gov Seyi Makinde’s road map to accelerated development in Oyo state, as a Senator of the Federal republic of Nigeria.



Dr Adeniran dropped this hint while officially declaring his interest to contest the Oyo South senatorial seat at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat, Molete, Ibadan.

The PDP senatorial aspirant emphasized that time has come to ensure good representation which he is ready to provide as he is now convinced to contest the Oyo South Senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP.

Dr Adeniran stressed that there was need for him if elected to put in place a robust feedback mechanism, within Ibadan and Ibarapa zones to further consolidate on Governor Seyi Makinde’s road map to accelerated development.

“I am finally convinced that God has confirmed to me to contest for the election. Therefore, I am making this humble request that you agree with the vision. While I ensure physical development in our Senatorial district, I will also safeguard the interest of constituents and initiate regular feedback mechanism”, he said.

Dr Adeniran added, ” the reason why I’m coming out to contest is to avail the people of the Senatorial District of my service to provide quality representation and to let them see an established feedback mechanism which suppose to be between the constituents and their legislator and to also contribute to the growth of infrastructure in the senatorial district so as to assist what the Oyo State Government is already doing in area of education, health and other infrastructure facilities”.

“I’m here at the state party secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party Oyo State PDP to officially inform the party and to officially declare my interest to contest for the position of senator in the Oyo South senatorial district and to also make official declaration to the world that I’m contesting this coming election. Bearing in mind that the party has already released the guidelines towards the process of nominating candidate for the 2023 general elections and I find it auspicious to come out in the open to tell the entire people of Oyo South senatorial district that I’m interested in contesting for the position of Senator in that senatorial district.”

The PDP Oyo South senatorial aspirant pointed out “earlier before now, I have made consultation in all the nine local government areas in the Oyo South senatorial district.

“I have met with the party leaders in all these nine local government areas, I have met with the executives and local government Chairmen in all these local governments in line with the program that has been earmarked for this particular process….”

Related