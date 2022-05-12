Senate: Abba Moro bags new appointment 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appointed Senator Abba Moro as Chairman of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Lawan made the announcement moments before the Senate adjourned plenary on Wednesday.

Abba Moro replaces the former Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South), who on Wednesday was nominated by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the new Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate.

La’ah’s nomination comes on the heels of Senator Ibrahim Danbaba’s defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

La’ah’s nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu.

Lawan, while announcing Moro’s appointment said, “the new Chairman of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs is Senator Abba Patrick Moro representing Benue South.

“We wish him a good tenure even though we have only just about a year to go.”



