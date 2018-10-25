Senate adjourns for oversight

The Senate, yesterday adjourned its plenary for two weeks
for its relevant standing committees to immediately commence
thorough oversight functions on implementation of the N9.120 trillion
2018 budget, and the $2.78 billion Eurobond by Ministries, Departments
and Agencies (MDAs).
To this end, the upper legislative chamber will resume plenary on
Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Senate President Saraki, who made the announcement at the end of
plenary, explained that the committees would carry out the oversight
functions, pointing out that it is only plenary session that was
suspended.
He said: “We expect our committees to carry out oversight on the
stated areas in this period .
“Particularly, if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there
were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those
loans. But it was because of the expediency and the demand from the
executive that we approved those loans; we did it on the understanding
that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see
that those funds have been properly utilised.”
On the need to determine how projects in the 2018 budget were being
implemented, Saraki said the committees were instructed to do serious
work.
“So, I will charge all our committees that during this period, they
should carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we
do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 5th of
November,” he added.
Be the first to comment