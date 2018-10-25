Senate adjourns for oversight

The Senate, yesterday adjourned its plenary for two weeks

for its relevant standing committees to immediately commence

thorough oversight functions on implementation of the N9.120 trillion

2018 budget, and the $2.78 billion Eurobond by Ministries, Departments

and Agencies (MDAs).

To this end, the upper legislative chamber will resume plenary on

Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Senate President Saraki, who made the announcement at the end of

plenary, explained that the committees would carry out the oversight

functions, pointing out that it is only plenary session that was

suspended.

He said: “We expect our committees to carry out oversight on the

stated areas in this period .

“Particularly, if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there

were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those

loans. But it was because of the expediency and the demand from the

executive that we approved those loans; we did it on the understanding

that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see

that those funds have been properly utilised.”

On the need to determine how projects in the 2018 budget were being

implemented, Saraki said the committees were instructed to do serious

work.

“So, I will charge all our committees that during this period, they

should carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we

do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 5th of

November,” he added.

