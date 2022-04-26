Senate adjourns over death of A/Ibom Rep, Bassey

The Senate Tuesday adjourned plenary till Wednesday, April 27, 2022, over the death of Hon. Ekpenyong Nse Bassey.

Bassey, until his death, was member representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom state in the House of Representatives.

The upper chamber adjourned plenary upon resumption from 12 days recess to mark the Easter celebration.

The sitting Tuesday was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta Central).

The motion for adjournment was moved by the deputy leader, Ajayi Boroffice ( APC Ondo North) and seconded by the minority whip, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP FCT).

