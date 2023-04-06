Senate adopts 2016 Audit reports, sustains queries against MDAs, NNPCL

The Senate Wednesday adopted report of its committee on Public Accounts which specifically focuses on Auditor – General’s report of 2016.

In the report, queries raised against 37 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the Office of the Auditor – General of the Federation were sustained while those against 43 others were vacated.

Among the indicted MDAs is the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over alleged failure to provide details of crude oil delivered to Warri, Kaduna refineries worth about $376, 655,589 (N102.6 billion) in the audited year.

The query reads: “From the review and examination of domestic crude oil lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.”

