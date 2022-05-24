Senate: Aduda wins FCT ticket

Incumbent Senator, Philip Tenimu Aduda, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senator Aduda polled 190 votes out of the192 total number of the delegates in the six area council of the FCT.

Announcing the results, Aminu Suleiman Gwada, the PDP electoral panel chairman in the FCT said Senator Aduda polled 190 votes out of the 192 votes cast to win the ticket.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, described the process of the primaries as credible and peaceful.

Also the chairman of state FCT PDP, Hon. Sunday D. Zaka charged PDP members in FCT to remain law abiding and always support the party both at the state and federal level.

Speaking shortly after the primaries, Senator Aduda promised to carry everyone along for the development of PDP and dividends of democracy in FCT.

He charged members to remain united, stressing that no meaningful development could be achieved in the absence of unity.

