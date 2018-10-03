Senate: APC clears Akpabio, Shehu Sani, Yari, Uduagha, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared unopposed former governors of Akwa Ibom and Delta State respectively, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Dr. Emmanuel Uduagha. The ruling party also cleared Senator Shehu Sani against Governor Nasir El Rufai’s candidate for the Kaduna Central district for the forthcoming general elections. Also cleared unopposed are Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Sokoto and Benue governors Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako and George Akume as well as the former National, Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Adebayo Adeyeye. Also, the three senators representing Lagos state, Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola and Gbenga Ashafa as well as Senator Ajayi Boroface, Yele Onogunwa and Omotoyao Alasodura from Ondo are to fly the party flag unopposed being the only aspirants cleared from their states. Senator Ahmed Abubakar and Senator Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa) Senator Yusuf Abubakar (Taraba), Governor Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) will, Senator Tijanni Kaura and Ikra Bilbis (Zamfara), Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo), Senator Andy Uba (Anambra) and Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna), are also running unopposed. In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the acting spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena, former Kano state Governor is to battle for the Kano Central Senatorial ticket with Hajia Laila Buhari, while Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, will slug it for the Ogun Central Senatorial ticket with Senator Adeyemi Tejuosho and Ganiyat Oladunjoye. Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is to contest for the Oyo Central Senatorial district ticket with Senator Taslim Folarin and five others, Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura is to slug it out for the Nasarawa south ticket with Senator Salihu Hussein Egye, while Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima is contesting the Borno Central ticket with Ali Bukar Wurge. Also, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan is contesting the Yobe North Senatorial ticket with Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, while Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha is listed as contesting the Imo West ticket with Senator Hope Uzodinma, who has emerged the party gubernatorial candidate. However, two former governors who have been in the senate for a long time, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima of Zamfara State and Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe) were conspicuously missing on the list and it was not clear whether they were screened out of the contest or decided not to return to the Senate. The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said at different fora that it will be ungodly effective the party not to reward loyal senators who stood by the party in its trying period, resisting all attempt to lure them away from the APC.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.