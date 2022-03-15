Senate approves NASS Library Trust Fund bill, others





The Senate has passed a bill for concurrence seeking to establish the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

Also passed for concurrence were three other bills namely, Nigerian Council for Management Development Bill, 2022, Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists Registration Board (Establishment) Bill, 2022; and Federal Medical Centre Billiri, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

The four bills were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Senator Abdullahi, in his presentation, said the National Assembly Library Trust Fund when established, would facilitate research and the provision of library capacity to Legislatures and staff of the National Assembly.

In a related development, a total of three bills scaled second reading on Tuesday.

The bills seek to establish the Chartered Institute of Mortgage Bankers and Brokers of Nigeria; the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Gwadabawa, Sokoto State; and the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Treatment Centre.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West), Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East) and Akon Etim Eyakenyi (Akwa-Ibom), respectively.

The bills after consideration were referred to the Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND; and Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The committees were all given four weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.