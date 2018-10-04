Senate as an institution of integrity

of the legislature must represent integrity, pedigree, truism, fairness and above all discipline.

Events in the past have proved the present Senate as being in aversion with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari which is undoubtedly “war against corruption”.

Therefore, it behooves on Nigerians to rise to the occasion of saying no to budget padding, kickbacks for contracts and above all the conspiracy to sabotage the efforts of Buhari is purging the system of corruption.

The electorate should at this point of history make it as a duty to elect crop of politicians who see corruption as pariahs and barrier to the economic cum political development of our country.

Men of honour with incorruptible slate like Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada should be given opportunity to constitute membership of the Senate not just for political interest but to complement the audacity and determination of Buhari in stamping out corruption from Nigeria.

Gwada, a veteran journalist and strong acolyte of President Buhari has at different fora shown his disdain for corruption and graft like Buhari.

He believes that only a disciplined and uncompromising Senate can make the vision of President Buhari realizable hence his declaration to represent the good people of Niger East in Niger state of Nigeria in the Senate.

However, the desire or vision for greater nation must be pursued vigour and collectiveness for result.

That Gwada has what is required to galvanise the law in tune with anti-corruption stance of President Buhari is an axiom.

As a faithful and loyal APC member, Gwada is abreast of the manifesto of APC which certainly seeks to drive a system of government where equity, equality, and fairness are watchwords aimed at eradicating corruption for economic prosperity and political stability.

The APC senatorial aspirant Niger East is a believer in prosperity through promotion of local content for self-sufficiency.

As a grassroot man, he craves for economic power to the rural people through enabling laws to bring to fore the vision of Buhari to the people.

It is time for the people of Niger East to change the narrative of corruption, compromise, and ineffective representation by entreating their delegates to the APC Senatorial primaries to vote Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada for a progressive Nigeria in tandem with President Buhari’s goal.

We as Nigerians must join hands with men and women of goodwill to build a Nigeria that would be devoid of corruption and percentage syndrome.

Corruption has been identified as the biggest challenge of Nigeria could not be defeated without a conglomeration of people like minds as Buhari and Gwada.

The stage once again is set for the electorate to wise choice for posterity sake.

For how long must we be doing the same thing over and over again? Enough is enough! This is the time to make a paradigm shift from the era of free money and exchange of Ghana-must-go bags of money in the Senate at the detriment of our people.

Ike Bekee, Abuja]

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.