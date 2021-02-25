Senate assures NDDC of support on Niger Delta development

Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has assured the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of the support and collaboration in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the oversight visit of the Senate Committee at the NDDC permanent headquarters in Port Harcourt Wednesday, Senator Nwaboshi stated that the commission’s strategy of engagement and collaboration was important for progress in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “The interim administrator, Mr Efiong Akwa, has been so nice in terms of reaching out, communicating and discussing. He opened discussions with us. He apologised for whatever happened in the past and he told us that he is ready to work for the people of the Niger Delta region. We are happy that he accepted that there is need for cooperation and collaboration for Niger Delta to move forward.”

Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede in his press statement said, the Senate Committee chairman assured that they would continue to collaborate with the interim administrator and the NDDC for as long as Akwa remained as the chief executive officer of the commission.

Nwaoboshi stated that: “We don’t have any problem with anybody. Let’s be clear on that. This committee has no problem with anybody. But if in the course of our oversight function, we step on toes, it is because it is our duty. What happened in the past happened in the course of our oversight function.

“No commission is perfect because you cannot satisfy everybody. You started well by bringing peace and giving people the opportunity to discuss. I assure you that we have an open mind to collaborate and cooperate in the interest of the Niger Delta region.”

Nwaboshi, Said further: “The interim administrator appeared before us and we told him that to whom much is given, much is expected. We are here to represent the Senate and our function is to make sure that the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region is protected. We are to oversight the NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

Nwaoboshi expressed delight over the completion of the NDDC permanent headquarters, noting that the committee had appropriated N16 billion for the completion of the headquarters building.

He stated: “We are happy to sit at the headquarters today. Yes, it has taken time and money, but the fact is that it is completed today. We have come to see how the money has been used in executing the project. We want to know whether the money was well spent.”

