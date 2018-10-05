Senate automatic tickets: Fresh crises hit APC, Buhari wades in

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently battling another round of crises after the decision by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to grant automatic return tickets to national assembly members for the 2019 elections.

There are indications that President Muhammadu has informed Adams Oshiomhole to jettison the idea of automatic tickets for the members of the National Assembly which has pitted stakeholders,especially party governors against the party, according to Newsdiaryonline.

In a strongly worded letter, Oshiomhole was told in clear terms to allow “all those who have filed their nomination forms for various positions to participate in primaries of the party.” In other words, president Buhari has directed that “there should be no automatic ticket” for any aspirant.

The president described the unilateral decision as a sad commentary of what the party stands for. He further directed Oshiomhole to urgently effect the decision.

Insiders said this resolution was reached at meeting between President Buhari and the APC national chairman, Oshiomhole.

Apart from overruling Oshiomhole’s plot to award automatic tickets, President Buhari has further directed that the primaries must be free and fair.

Informed APC sources confirmed that meeting between Buhari and Oshiomhole also resolved that the party’s National convention should hold on Saturday, October 6 as earlier scheduled.

As at Thursday night, party members who are aware of the president’s decision have accused Oshiomhole of failing to act on the presidential directive, particularly, the one urging him to ensure that all aspirants must be allowed to contest elections.

