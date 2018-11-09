Senate backs ASUU, urges   FG to resolve issues 

The Senate has called on the federal government to address the demands

of the Academic Staff Union on Universities (ASUU) to end the strike

by members of the union.

ASUU on Sunday commenced industrial action over poor funding of

Nigerian universities and alleged plans by the federal government to

increase student fees and introduce an education bank.

Led by its national President, Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU declared the

strike at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting late

on Sunday in Akure, Ondo State.

About 24 hours after the strike commenced, the Minister of Education,

Adamu Adamu, said the federal government does not have the financial

power to meet the demands of the union.

He said the crash in the prices of oil globally has affected Nigeria –

which he said, had dire consequences on all sectors of the economy,

including education.

A senator, Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central), yesterday described the

strike as a national problem. He explained that since 1992, Nigerians

was faced with strike after strike which led to repeated shutdowns of

universities.

He also stated that the issues raised by ASUU are genuine.

“The federal government needs to fund public universities. The issues

raised by ASUU are in the best interest of education in Nigeria and it

is also in the best interest of the young people.

“Our universities need adequate funding. Our universities need

adequate attention. The strike should not be seen as an act of

confrontation but an attempt by ASUU to bring to the spotlight, the

plight of public universities in Nigeria.

“Public universities have been underfunded and sometimes people wonder

whether the universities we have are simply glorified secondary

schools. This action should be an opportunity for each and every one

of us to draw the attention of the authorities that are concerned to

fund universities, to listen to ASUU and to see that the issues which

they raised, are squarely addressed,” he said.

In his remark, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said it is

important that government honour agreement that has been reached as

soon as possible so the strike can be called off. He also urged ASUU

to bear in mind, the interest of all Nigerians and ensure that they

find an amicable solution to the issue.

