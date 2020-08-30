Senate backs NYC

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , Sunday , pledged the support of the Senate to the leadership of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) and commended the body for its youth-related activities.

Omo-Agege, who spoke in Abuja at a meeting with the Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Dr. Yakubu Shendam,

promised to also brief the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawal, about the details of the meeting.

Earlier, Shendam had appreciated the leadership of the Senate and promised to do everything humanly possible to give Nigerian youths the best platform that can compete favourably with international youth bodies all over the world.

Shendam also informed the Deputy Senate President about the forthcoming inauguration of the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) chapters later this year.

After the meeting, the structure of the Delta state chapter of the NYC was handed over to Omo-Agege, who promised to support the group .

The inauguration of the Nigerian Youth Congress Delta state chapter is slated for next month in Asaba, the state capital.