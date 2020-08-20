Senate begins Constitution review, reveals when report ‘ll be ready

The 58-member Senate Constitution Review Committee commenced its work on the alteration of some provisions of the 1999 Constitution, Thursday in Abuja.

The committee headed by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, was inaugurated on February 12, 2020, by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Ad hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Omo-Agege said the assignment is one that must be carried out jointly with the House of Representatives, apart from other stakeholders in the various Houses of Assembly and members of the public for submission of report in March next year.

He noted that he’s in touch with his counterpart in the House to work out the modalities for a harmonious working relationship.

He said the secretariat has identified many areas that need review in the 1999 Constitution from the engagements in the past.

According to the lawmaker, the key areas include; the need to make the Constitution more gender friendly and affirm equal rights to women and girls, the need to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Character Commission and other oversight agencies, the need to address the challenges of residency and indigeneship.”

Others are, ”The need to address the federal structure of the country to be in tandem with our history and modern realities, the need to revisit socio-economic and cultural rights as entrenched in Chapter 2 of the Constitution as fundamental principles of state policy, electoral reforms veto make our electoral system credible, free and fair, fiscal federalism and revenue allocation, comprehensive judicial reforms.”