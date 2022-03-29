Senate bemoans Kaduna train attack, calls for full scale war against terrorists

Senate Tuesday lamented over terrorists attack on Kaduna-bound train on Monday and worsening security situation in the country generally.

It consequently called on the military and various security agencies to carry out full scale war against the terrorists and bandits in all their theatres of cooperation.

It specifically called on the Army and Air Force to carry out constant bombardments of hideouts of the devilish terrorists.

These were sequel to urgent motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central).

Senator Sani who rose through orders 41 and 51 of the Senate’s standing rules to get his motion debated , lamented to Senators that the security situation in Kaduna State , is getting worrisome on daily basis with attendant loss of innocent lives.

He said within the last one week, terrorists or bandits, have steeped up their attacks in the State with killings of innocent citizens and deadly attacks on government facilities, the latest of which was the Kaduna bound train attack on Monday evening where scores of passengers were kidnapped and some killed.

He said, “The latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada Ward.

“Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika. They killed 50 persons and kidnapped over 100 people. They also made strategic roads in Giwa Local Government no go areas.

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport. Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life.

“When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.

“Bandits also attacked a Kaduna bound train carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPG were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.”

Senators Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North) and Danjumah La’ah (PDP Kaduna South), in their contributions , said heinous operations by terrorists in Kaduna State are no longer news as they happen on daily basis.

Senator Kwari in particular gave gory details of violence unleashed on passengers of the illfated train by terrorists.

According to him, those rescued by security agencies out of the 970 passengers trecked in the bush for two hours.

Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East ) said Leadership failure should be blamed for the ugly incidences on daily basis and that if required actions are not taking by relevant agencies, terrorists may overrun the country as Talibans did in Afghanistan.

Other resolutions taken by the Senate from the motion titled : “The Continuing Attacks on Communities and Public Facilities in Kaduna State”, were one minute silence held in honour of those who lost their lives and the need for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to give relief materials to those affected.