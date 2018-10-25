Senate: Blame El-Rufa’i for Kaduna killings

Accusing fingers were pointed at Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai on the floor of the Senate over the spate of‎ killings going on in the state, as some lawmakers alleged that the

governor should be blamed for the wanton killings and loss of properties.

This is even as the Senate resolved that the leadership of the National Assembly should urgently have an interface with relevant

stakeholders within the executive arm of government, for a way out of the crisis in the state and others across the country.

The lawmakers’ position came to the fore following the debate on a motion sponsored by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP Kaduna North).

Scores of lives were reportedly lost in the fracas that started in Kasua Magani in Chikun local government area, and spreading to some

parts of the Kaduna metropolis last Saturday.

Contributing to the motion, Senators Danjuma La’ah (PDP Kaduna South) and Philip Gyunka (PDP Nasarawa North), faulted the governor for his

inaction.

According to Senator La’ah, it was wrong for El-Rufai to have travelled outside the country without informing the Deputy Governor, Bala Bantex and the State House of Assembly let alone, handing over‎ responsibility of governance.

“The governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to a large extent , contributed to the cause of the ongoing mayhem in the state,” La’ah alleged.

He said, the governor “travelled outside the state and the country

without informing or transferring responsibility of governance to his

deputy or even the State Assembly. And secondly, he rushed back home

and started making pronouncements that were further fuelling the

killings by making reference to non-compensation of victims of the

2011 mayhem as cause of the ongoing killings.

“Singling out the 2011 post-election mayhem as the cause of the

ongoing killings out of the countless numbers of unfortunate ones that

had happened in the state over the years, is unacceptable and not in

any way helping matters.”

Senator Gyunka, in his own submission, alleged that coincidence of the

governor’s journey outside the country and breakout of the wanton

killings in a situation of nobody in charge of affairs of the state,

indicated calculated collaboration.

He wondered why Kaduna has remained a boiling point over the years despite the having heavy presence of security establishments like the

Nigerian Defence Academy ( NDA), Armed Forces Command and Staff

College Jaji, Police Formations etc.

” Having all these high-powered security establishments in the state

without helping in stemming the tide of incessant mayhem, clearly

shows that intelligence gathering and applications, are lacking on

their part, coupled with lack of findings on the part of government on

illegal weapons being imported into the country,” he posited.

Similarly, many of the lawmakers who contributed to the debate,

aligned themselves with the submission made and prayers sought by the

mover of the motion, Senator Hunkuyi.

Hunkuyi, in his submission, described the incessant wanton killings in

the state as barbaric acts that must be brought to an end by all concerned in the state and the country at large.

According to him, there was the need to bring up the required control measures at both the federal and state levels to stem the ugly tide.

Consequently, the Senate, in one of its resolutions on the crisis, resolved that the leadership of the National Assembly should urgently

fix a date for an interface with heads of the executive arm of government , particularly the security chiefs on way out of the orgy

of violence in Kaduna and other affected parts of the country.

It also resolved that relevant security agencies should investigate

the cause of the incident with a view to bringing perpetrators to

justice.

The upper legislative chamber also urged the federal government to

ensure immediate rescue of abducted traditional ruler in the state by

alleged armed militias.

