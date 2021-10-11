Senate calls for commissioning of completed projects

Members of the Senate Committee on Works have commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and his team for the progress so far made on the on-going construction, rehabilitation, and expansion of roads across the country.

The committee members, who made the commendation when they paid an oversight visit to the ministry, also called for the commissioning of completed projects, saying that it would enable Nigerians know and appreciate what the Muhammadu Buhari administration has been doing with the nation’s resources since inception.

Addressing the management of the ministry, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, expressed appreciation on the work of the ministry in terms of road construction and rehabilitation, saying that it has become necessary to commission the finished projects for the Nigerian public to see.

The chairman, who said the committee recently concluded a nationwide tour of the road and bridge projects, declared, “We have to let the public know what the President has done in the road sector. I appeal that you take the initiative to commission the completed parts or sections of the roads”.

Also speaking, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, noted that a lot has been achieved in the last six years in the road sector but because the completed roads were not being commissioned, most Nigerians found it difficult to appreciate the achievements.

Ekweremadu noted that some of the contractors have done well in carrying out their assignments on the road projects while others have not and thus recommended that in the face of paucity of funds, those contractors doing good jobs should be paid while those not doing well should be sanctioned.

In his remarks, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who described the progress so far made on the on-going road construction and rehabilitation nationwide as tremendous, declared, “this administration has done very well by moving people from poverty to prosperity”, pointing out that it has completed almost all the projects inherited from the previous administration.

He told the Minister, “I appreciate what you are doing even though you will receive a lot of criticisms, we know you are doing well”.

Also reiterating the importance of commissioning the completed projects, the lawmaker said, “We have to blow our own trumpet to make Nigerians know what we are doing”.

In his remarks, Fashola explained that the concern of the ministry was principally to ensure completion of the roads to give Nigerians quality travel time in terms of journey time and experience adding

that Federal roads are very long roads that connect cities and states as opposed to the intra-city roads.

“I have continuously explained to people that the roads that belong to the federal government are very long roads. They are roads that connect cities and states together, unlike intra-city roads that connect local governments together”.

“So, sometimes somebody will ask me ‘when are you going to commission the roads’. And I ask them, “How, for instance, do you commission Kano-Maiduguri Road; where do you start the commissioning from.

“Completion happens in the way we do construction, you close up a Section of the road while constructing and after finishing, you open it up for use. The day you start driving on the roads, it means the roads have been commissioned”, he said.

Noting that commissioning was better suited for municipal roads of five to ten kilometres, Fashola, however promised that the ministry would consider commissioning some of the completed roads, adding that the priority at the moment was to give Nigerians a good road network especially during the coming EMBER MONTHS.

Responding, Fashola listed some reasons for apparent delays in project completion to include, paucity of funds, topography of the project location and problems of climate change pointing out that the Rainy Season in Nigeria is always very challenging, especially to road construction.

“The other point I want to make is that the Rainy Season is always very challenging in Nigeria in terms of transport logistics”, the Minister said adding that roads through swampy or muddy terrains always pose more difficulties during construction as the top soils have to be replaced.