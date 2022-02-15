Senate caucus of PDP in gradual depletion

At inauguration in June 2019, Senators on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were 44 which has reduced to 38 now. Taiye Odewale reports

Initial composition in the 9th Senate

While at inauguration on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the 9th Senate took off with 106 out of 109 Senators due to non declaration of results of three seats yet as at the time, weeks after, party compositions were 64 Senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), 44 on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 1 Senator for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) totalling 109 altogether.

Though the composition was slightly altered in favour of PDP about four months after, due to judicial pronouncements on some electoral litigations but from 2020, started a downward slope for the PDP.

The gains made by PDP from judicial pronouncements were the Ekiti South Senatorial seat hitherto occupied by Senator Adedayo Adeyeye of the APC but wrestled by Senator Abiodun Olujimi of the PDP and Sokoto South Senatorial seat earlier occupied by Senator Umar Dahiru Tambuwal of the APC but later secured by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba of the PDP.

The only gain APC made in similar judicial pronouncement was the Kogi West senatorial seat earlier occupied by Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP but later won by the APC in a re-run election in November 2019 from which Senator Smart Adeyemi emerged and which made the composition of membership in the Senate on party basis 63 APC Senators, 45 PDP Senators and 1 YPP Senator, (Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra South).

Defection train hits PDP

However from early 2020 to last week, the 45 figure PDP had in the Senate had drastically reduced to 38 due to defection of some of its Senators into APC which now has 70 senators.

Analytically, first to defect was Senator Elisha Cliff Abo (Adamawa North) who alleged factionalisation of PDP in Adamawa state as reason.

Following in 2021 was Senator Peter Nwaoboshi ( Delta North) who also alleged factionalisation of PDP in Delta state as reason for his defection into APC.

The Zamfara episode

The number of defected senators within the PDP camp in the 9th senate geometrically increased with movement of the entire three senators from Zamfara state into APC on the 29th of June 2021, the very day, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state defected to APC.

The three PDP Senators from Zamfara state who defected to APC are Mohammed Hassan ( Zamfara Central), Alhaji Ya’u Sahabi (Zamfara North) and Lawali Hassan Anka ( Zamfara West).

Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah (Anambra North), followed suit two months after with her defection from PDP to APC in August 2021 and six months after, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South), joined the train of defected Senators from PDP to APC.

Possibility of more defections

Ahead of the 2023 general election the possibility of more defections are there in both the Senate and the House of Representatives but no longer be one way traffic as it had been in the Senate.

The return-ticket-driven defection are billed to happen between May and October this year before and during party primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections as it was the practice in the 7th and 8th Senate.

Current composition on state by state basis

Before the usual alignment and re – alignment of forces in terms of defection of senators from one party to the other ahead of the 2023 general election the state by state membership composition of senators as they are now in the 9th Senate are Abia state (1APC and 2 PDP Senators), Adamawa state ( 2 APC and 1 PDP senators), Akwa – Ibom (all three PDP senators) and Anambra state (1 PDP, 1 APC and 1 YPP senator).

Others are Bauchi state (all three APC senators ), Bayelsa state (1 APC and 2 PDP senators), Benue state (all three PDP senators), Borno state (all three APC senators), Cross River state (all three PDP senators) and Delta state (1 PDP and 2 APC senators).

The membership composition continues with Ebonyi state having all her three Senators on the platform of PDP, Edo state (1 APC and 2 PDP Senators), Ekiti state ( 1 PDP and 2 APC senators), Enugu state (all three PDP senators) , Gombe state (all three APC Senators) and Imo state (1 PDP and 2 APC senators).

Others are Jigawa state ( all three APC Senators), Kaduna state ( 1 PDP and 2 APC senators) , Kano state (all three APC Senators), Katsina State (all three APC senators), Kebbi state (all three APC senators and Kogi state ( all three APC senators).

Kwara state also has all her three Senators belonging to APC, followed by Lagos State with similar membership composition, Nasarawa, Niger and Ogun states.

Others are Ondo state (1APC and 2 PDP Senators), Osun state (1 PDP and 2 APC senators), Oyo state (1 PDP and 2 APC senators) and Plateau state (1 PDP and 2 APC senators).

For Rivers state, all the three Senators are PDP, Sokoto state has 1 PDP and 2 APC Senators, likewise Taraba State having 1 PDP and 2 APC senators.

The remaining two states, Yobe and Zamfara, have all their six senators belonging to APC while the only Senatorial seat for FCT, is occupied by a PDP Senator (Philip Tanimu Aduda).

The foregoing analysis shows that all in all, while APC has a total of 70 Senators, PDP has 38 and YPP 1, totalling 109.

The figures show that APC still needs three Senators more to have the 2/3 majority in the Senate enjoyed by PDP in the 5th, 6th and 7th Senate .