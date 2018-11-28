Senate commends NBTE for transparency, accountability

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund has commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for its “transparency and accountability”.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, made the commendation Monday shortly after visiting NBTE’s headquarters in Kaduna.

Jibrin said that NBTE has been a very transparent agency and advised members of the Board to continue working in line with federal government’s policy of transparency, accountability and management of public resources.

He said that the Senate and federal government are committed towards increasing funding to the education sector, in order to provide quality education to Nigerians, especially in the area of technical skills.

He said: “We are happy in the board to see what is going on; to see whether they are doing the right thing or not; correct where we need to correct and take further action where necessary. We have looked into their books in terms of funds received and how they were utilised, and I can say that there are elements of transparency.

“Nonetheless, we are still going to work on their books. We still requested clarification in some areas and I am sure they will provide the needed explanation soon.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Masa’udu Kazaure, who was represented on the occasion by the board’s Director of Physical Planning and Development, Mr Ekpenyong Ekpenyong, said that NBTE would continue to do its best in ensuring quality of technical education and implored government to release funds on time.

“Our main goal is to ensure quality and relevance of technical and vocational education in Nigeria through quality teaching, assessment and certification. For technical education to be relevant, employers must be confident that their employees received quality training and acquired the needed capacity to add value,” he said.

