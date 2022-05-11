Senate condemns killing of officer, Soldiers in Taraba 

The Senate Wednesday condemned in strong terms, the killing of six soldiers in Taraba State on Tuesday by gunmen who ambushed them along with their commander, a Lieutenant Colonel whose name is yet to be disclosed by the military authority.

Ambushing and killing of the soldiers by the gunmen took place in Tati Village in Taking local government area of Taraba state around 10:00pm on Tuesday.

Drawing the attention of the Senate to the dastardly act during plenary on Wednesday, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (APC Taraba South) said the soldiers sacrificed their lives for the people of Taraba state as they were on a mission of getting rid of bandits in the area where they were ambushed and killed.

The attackers according to him, came on motorbikes and killed over 40 people, including soldiers who were mobilised to protect the community.

He explained that the Soldiers and their commander were even on motorbikes in accessing the hideouts of the bandits before unfortunately running into their ambush.

“The people of Taraba South and the entire Tarabans salute the courage of the departed soldiers and commend the military for the onslaughts being carried out against all forms of criminalities in the state, be it Boko Haram insurgency or banditry of whatever dimension.

“Nigeria Armed Forces need our maximum cooperation and support at this time, not only in Taraba but across the country,” he said.

He earlier lamented to the Senate that a fortnight ago, four different communities were attacked in the Southern senatorial district of the state where 38 innocent lives were lost.

He consequently called for deployment of more troops to the affected area, assuring that the locals were ready to synergise with them in getting rid of the bandits.

He appealed to the federal government to direct the relevant agencies to provide relief materials to the victims of the attack.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, called on Nigerians to support the military by providing the needed motivation and information to enable them tackle the problem of insecurity.

“The military and our armed forces are doing their best, we have no alternative but to support them in whatever way possible,” he said.

