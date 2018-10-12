Senate confirms 22 as NPC commissioners, rejects 1

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of 22 nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

The upper legislative chamber, however, stood down the appointment of Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunnguwa from Kaduna state as one of the commissioners for the commission.

This followed presentation of report of the committee on National Identity Card (NID) and NPC screening of 23 nominees for confirmation of appointment as commissioners.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North), while presenting the report said the committee observed discrepancies in the certificate presented by Durunguwa and as such did not clear him for confirmation.

After much deliberation on the matter, the lawmakers through a voice vote unanimously agreed that the committee should carry out investigation on the matter and report back in plenary.

Lucky nominees confirmed by the Senate includes Nwanne Nwabuisi from Abia state, Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Dr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Navy Capt.

Charles Ogwa, rtd (Cross River), Sir Ricard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu) and Hon.

Abubakar Danburam from Gombe states. Others are Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs Seyi Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Olanadiran Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany from Taraba States.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their duties effectivel

