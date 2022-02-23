Senate confirms 5 NMDPRA Executive Director-nominees

The Senate has confirmed the nominations of five Executive Director-nominees of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector.

Those confirmed include: Francis Alabo Ogaree, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Others were Mansur Kuliya, Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure; Bashir Sadiq, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration; and Dr. Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Chairman of the Downstream Petroleum Sector Committee, Senator Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa South-West), in his presentation, recalled that the Senate on Tuesday, 8th February, 2022, considered President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

He explained that the President’s request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.