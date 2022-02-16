Senate confirms 9 nominees as NPC, NERC Commissioners

The Senate Wednesday confirmed five nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Also confirmed were four other nominees as Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on National Identity and National Population; and Power.

Two separate presentations were made by Senators Ya’u Sahabi Alhaji (Zamfara North) and Gabriel Suwam, who both Chair the respective Committees.

The nominees were confirmed after the chamber considered the reports.

The nominees confirmed as Commissioners of the National Population Commission include: Chief Engr. Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Barr. Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

In addition, the four nominees confirmed as Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission were Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East), and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (South South).