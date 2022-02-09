Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as members of JSC

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the nominations of Nnamonso Ekanem and Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The nominees who are from Akwa-Ibom and Niger states are to represent the South-south and North-central zones on the commission, respectively.

The confirmation of both nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in his presentation said their nominations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 154, subsections (1) and (3) in conformity with Paragraph 12 (e) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The lawmaker said the nominees “are fit and proper persons for appointment as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.”

He stated that there was no petition or adverse report against the nominees, adding that, “record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against them.”

Bamidele expressed satisfaction with the qualifications, experience, competence and integrity of the nominees as members of the commission.

In a related development, the Senate has forwarded President Buhari’s request for the confirmation of four nominees as commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Committee on Power.

The nominees who are to appear before the panel for screening include Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Chidi Ike (South East), Mr. Nathan Shatti (North East) and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (South South).

The committee was given two weeks by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to report back to the chamber in plenary.