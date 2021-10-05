Senate confirms EFCC board nominees, passes tertiary hospital development fund bill



The Senate has confirmed the appointment of five nominees as members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Board.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The Senate received a request fromPresident Muhammadu Buharion September 21, 2021,to confirm the appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The request was contained in a letter, dated September 17, and read during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Those confirmed on Tuesday include: Gorge Abang Ekungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Alh. Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara); and Alh. Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

Chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, in his presentation, said the nominees while appearing before the panel for screening, gave in-depth responses to questions posed by members on how they would contribute to achieving the Commission’s mandate.

He added that Committee after securitizing their credentials was satisfied that the nominees have the requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions for which they were nominated.

He disclosed further that there was no adverse security report or petitions against any of them.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, after the nominees were confirmed, congratulated them as they commence their new assignments.

Meanwhile, the Senate also on Tuesday passed the Tertiary Hospital Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe ( APC Kwara Central) in his presentation, said the bill seeks to establish the Tertiary Hospitals Development Fund for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of Tertiary Healthcare in Nigeria.

He also explained that the piece of legislation also seeks to establish for the Fund, the Governing Board consisting of a Chairman and other representatives as members.

According to the lawmaker, the Fund will provide and maintain infrastructure essential for tertiary healthcare service delivery, health research, staff training and development.

The bill proposes how the funds will be sourced thereby eliminating the burden of financing placed on the federal government”, he said.

