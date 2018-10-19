Senate confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner

After initial refusal to approve his nomination for appointment as a
commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), the senate on wednesday gave Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durnnguwa a clean bill of
health to serve in the commission.
This followed the presentation of the report of the committee on
National Identity Card (NIC) and National Population Commission (NPC)
by its Chairman, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North) during
plenary.
The upper legislative chamber had last Thursday stood down the
confirmation of Durnnguwa, who is from Kaduna out of the 23 nominees
whose names were sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the lawmakers
for screening and confirmation in April.
Durnnguwa’s nomination was not recommended for approval by the Hunkuyi
committee due to issues raised about his West African Examination
Certificate, (WAEC) while the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki
referred the matter back to the committee for further legislative
action.
Presenting the committee’s report yesterday, Hunkuyi said Durnnguwa
appeared before the committee with two letters on the areas for which
clarification were demanded the nominee.
One of the letters, he said, came from the Ministry of Education,
Katsina state, where the secondary school he attended is domiciled,
while the other came from the school.
Hunkuyi said the committee was satisfied with the contents of the two
letters confirming that the nominee did obtain his O’ Level
certificate from the school.
However, the Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti
South) raised some age issues in the nominee’s curriculum vitae, (CV)
which sparked heated arguments among some All Progressives Congress,
(APC) and People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) lawmakers.
Senator Olujimi argued that Durnnguwa could not have finished
secondary school at the age of 10 as stated in his CV.
The minority leader added that it was impossible for the nominee to
get the Grade II certificate and the National Certificate of
Education, NCE within less than 10 years after leaving secondary
school.
She said: “Mr. President, there is something intrinsically wrong in
this and we need to sort it out before we pass it”.
In a sharp reaction, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) countered
Olujimi, accusing her of playing politics with the matter.
Also, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC,m Kebbi Central), said the minority
leader’s opposition was uncalled for since the issues raised by her
had already been addressed by the committee.
In his contribution, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe
North), said the issues raised by Olujimi were not partisan as alleged
by his colleagues, but expressed believe that the committee did due
diligence on the matter.
In his ruling, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, put the matter
to a voice vote, and it was approved by majority of the lawmakers.
