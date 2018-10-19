Senate confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner

After initial refusal to approve his nomination for appointment as a

commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), the senate on wednesday gave Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durnnguwa a clean bill of

health to serve in the commission.

This followed the presentation of the report of the committee on

National Identity Card (NIC) and National Population Commission (NPC)

by its Chairman, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North) during

plenary.

The upper legislative chamber had last Thursday stood down the

confirmation of Durnnguwa, who is from Kaduna out of the 23 nominees

whose names were sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the lawmakers

for screening and confirmation in April.

Durnnguwa’s nomination was not recommended for approval by the Hunkuyi

committee due to issues raised about his West African Examination

Certificate, (WAEC) while the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki

referred the matter back to the committee for further legislative

action.

Presenting the committee’s report yesterday, Hunkuyi said Durnnguwa

appeared before the committee with two letters on the areas for which

clarification were demanded the nominee.

One of the letters, he said, came from the Ministry of Education,

Katsina state, where the secondary school he attended is domiciled,

while the other came from the school.

Hunkuyi said the committee was satisfied with the contents of the two

letters confirming that the nominee did obtain his O’ Level

certificate from the school.

However, the Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti

South) raised some age issues in the nominee’s curriculum vitae, (CV)

which sparked heated arguments among some All Progressives Congress,

(APC) and People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) lawmakers.

Senator Olujimi argued that Durnnguwa could not have finished

secondary school at the age of 10 as stated in his CV.

The minority leader added that it was impossible for the nominee to

get the Grade II certificate and the National Certificate of

Education, NCE within less than 10 years after leaving secondary

school.

She said: “Mr. President, there is something intrinsically wrong in

this and we need to sort it out before we pass it”.

In a sharp reaction, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) countered

Olujimi, accusing her of playing politics with the matter.

Also, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC,m Kebbi Central), said the minority

leader’s opposition was uncalled for since the issues raised by her

had already been addressed by the committee.

In his contribution, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe

North), said the issues raised by Olujimi were not partisan as alleged

by his colleagues, but expressed believe that the committee did due

diligence on the matter.

In his ruling, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, put the matter

to a voice vote, and it was approved by majority of the lawmakers.