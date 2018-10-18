Senate confirms Muhammed Isah CCB chair, 6 others

The Senate yesterday confirmed Muhammed Isah as the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

It also confirmed six others as members of the bureau.

They are Murtala Kankia (NorthEast), Emmanuel Attah, Ubolo Okpanachi, Ken Madaki Alkali, S.F Ogundare and Saad Abubakar.

It however failed to confirm Danjuma Sado, Ganiyu Hamzat (South-West) and Vincent Nwanli as members.

The confirmations were made after the chairman of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges

and Public Petitions, Sam Anyawu, presented the report of the committee to the Senate for consideration.

Anyawu said eight of the 10 nominees showed up for screening were cleared by the Police, the State Security Services, and possess the Code of Conduct appointment skills.

He said the confirmed nominees had no petitions against them before the committee.

He further explained that Mr Sado was rejected because he did not meet the required age.

The lawmaker stated that according to the CCB Act, appointees shall, at the time of appointment, be not less than 50 years.

Mr Sado is 39 years old.

Two other nominees, Ganiyu Hamzat and Vincent Nwanli, he said, were not confirmed as members because they did not show up for the screening.

The Senate, thereafter, urged the Presidency to provide three nominees to replace those rejected.

