Senate denies plan to pass anti- social media bill

The Senate Saturday debunked alleged plan to pass the “Protection from Internet Falsehoods, Manipulations and Other Related Matters Bill 2019 “popularly known as anti-social media bill into law despite public outcry against it .

Recalled that the Upper legislative Chamber had in March this year , through its committe on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters ,,held a public hearing on the bill sponsored by Senate Sani Musa ( APC Niger East) , where majority of stakeholders kicked against .

But an online medium in one of its latest reports, reported that the Senate is poised to pass the bill despite oppositions against many of its provisions .

A report the upper legislative chamber however vehemently debunked through a strong worded statement issued by its spokesperson , Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru ( APC Osun Central).

Senator Basiru in the personally signed statement, described Sahara Reporters claim , as false and a lie concorted by the medium to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Senate.

Accordibg to him, “the report is yet another example of irresponsibility taken too far as there has not been any recommendation for passage of the bill by the Senate.

“By deliberately publishing falsehood, SaharaReporter is not only doing no good to the Nation but it is also shooting itself down as its recklessness and incredulity would always speak against it.

“The Senate wishes that Nigerians will be circumspect, shunning gullibility which makes them to lap up those invidious write ups and begin to comment on non-existent issues”.

He added that if some people have chosen the path of perfidy wanting to bring the nation and its sacred institutions down, Nigerians must be wary and unwilling to be led by those to believing the false fabrication.

The statement reads in part : ” It should be a common knowledge by all that the Senate conducts its sittings in the open and matters for consideration are well laid out and therefore, would not require anyone’s investigation to ‘dig’ out what the Senate would do.

“The relevant committee of the Senate has not submitted its report for the bill to be passed at all or surreptitiously as claimed by SaharaReporters.

“We will not allow unscrupulous writers to denigrate the Senate and ridicule the great work that is on-going.

“SaharaReporters must be afraid to see the platform where they peddle their trade of falsehood tampered with, even at that, there should be no need to lie so brazenly”.