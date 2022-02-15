Senate dismisses petition against Resident Kwaran into NERC

The Senate Committee on Power has dismissed petition filed against Dr Yusuf Ali , a resident Kwaran from Osun State by considering his nomination as North Central representative at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Nomination of Dr Yusuf Ali as one of the Commissioners of NERC by President Muhammadu Buhari was killed against by some Kwarans who alleged that the nominee is not from Kwara State and cannot represent North Central .

The petition read out by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East) said Dr Ali is from Osun and not Kwara state.

“The petition says you are not from Kwara. And so as a senator from north central, I am very worried that you are nominated to represent north central, the people that know said you are not from north central.

“You seem to be highly educated as a young man. You have a PhD under 30 years from Cambridge University, one of the best universities.

“You have a distinction in nuclear energy from the same university; you also have a first class in electrical-electronic engineering first class in Manchester University.

“Qualification wise we should have just asked you to take a bow and go.

“But we are here beyond qualification. The Constitution says regarding conduct, so we now question you a little bit based on qualification.”

Responding, Ali said he was an indigene of the state.

“Indeed my father is from Osun, Ife South Local Government Area. My family immigrated to kwara in 1983. I and my siblings we were all born in kwara. We have lived there all through our lives.

“In 1999, the process to make us indigenes of kwara commenced and we have the documentation in the file attached. That was granted in 2002.

“All my public records in terms of the 2006 Census, my driver licence, my NIN, my PVC all have me been from kwara,” he said.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South) , in his contribution , said “we are seeing here a document from Ilorin West Local Government, confirmation of Kwara indigene.

“It was dated Sept. 2002. In order words, you didn’t envisage that you were going to face the Senate when this was done.

“I don’t think we should waste time over where he comes from, he is from Ilorin West”.

Accordingly Senator Suswam in his ruling said: “we want Nigerians to know that the Constitution gives Nigerians the latitude…

“As a Senate that represents the people, I don’t think we will support such a petition because the young man who is 30 who does not know any other place other than where he was born, is from that place.

“I don’t know why we have become so conscientised about where someone comes from. What matters is the content you have and how well you can represent this country.

“As far as we are concerned, that is a very frivolous petition and we hereby dismiss the petition on ground of lack of merit.”

Other nominees screened for the position of commissioners were Mr Chidi Ike (South East), Mr Nathan Shatti (North East) and Mr Dafe Akpeneye (South South).