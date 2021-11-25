Senate ‘exposes’ secret employment in civil service

The Senate Wednesday alleged that high scale secret employment is ongoing in the civil service despite claims that the federal government placed embargo on job placements.

Irked by the development , the chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs , Senator Danjuma La’ah, challenged heads of the various agencies to produce the circular embargoing employments in the country.

La’ah who stated this while presenting reports on 2022 budgets of agencies being over sighted by his committee said government should as a matter of urgency ensure recruitment of eligible Nigerians into public service.

“Federal Government should come out with evidence on job embargo as available information reveals that top civil servants engage in secret job placements across the MDAs.

“Many people are being secretly employed but those in charge are claiming that there is embargo on employment. I don’t know where they got that from. We have been asking them. The president has not opened his mouth to say that there is embargo on employment.

“There is no embargo anywhere, but some of the officials of government are so myopic that they decide to take advantage of the situation.”