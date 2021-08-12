Senate felicitates with Nigerian Youths on International Youth Day

The Senate Thursday felicitated with Nigerian Youths on the occasion of International Youth Day , marked on 12th of August every year.

The upper legislative chamber in a statement issued by its spokesman, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru , identifies with the Nigerian Youth and congratulate them for their resilience in contributing to National Development.



In line with the theme of the 2021 International Youth Day which dwells on “Transforming Food Systems” , the Senate urged the youths to key more into the various Agricultural programmes of the government towards achieving and sustaining food security in the country.



“The relevance of this year’s theme at this period in our national life and development efforts is huge and cannot be over emphasised; especially coming at the time of rising staple food prices and at the time when our youths should focus and divert more energy to the practice of agriculture.



“The issues involved in this year’s theme are agriculture and sustainable food production, adequate provision and supply of water for agricultural purposes, especially when seasonal rainfall can no longer be adequate to meet agricultural needs and the effects of weather changes on plants due to climate change.



“Therefore, there must be deliberate efforts to produce larger volume of food to cater for the good health and well being of not only the existing population but also to prepare and cater for future population increase”, said the Senate.”

The statement reads further: “As we celebrate Nigerian youths in the different positive ways in which they have been contributing to National Development, we must say that they are strategic to securing National Food Chain and should be active partners if the Nation will join the world global community to realise the importance of this year’s theme.



“The Senate, therefore, wishes to encourage the youth to come up with entrepreneurial schemes to improve water and food security through Innovations, direct involvement, determination and dynamism.



“Governments at all levels must also encourage such Youth entrepreneurship created around food supply, preservation and availability of adequate water, production of food choices that enhances good health and produce the energy needed to make people engage in productive ventures.



“In fact, our quest to attain the level already attained by the developed World is to focus on agriculture and sustainable food production, not only to meet our needs but also to export to the world at large. To fill this gap, all sectors, youths inclusive, must make major impacts in creative innovation, advocacy and improvements in Agriculture.



“It is on this note that the Senate congratulates the teeming, strong, dynamic, forceful and energetic youths of this country on the celebration of the Youths Day while urging them to brace up to this vital sector.”