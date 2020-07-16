Senate hails FG’s back to farm initiative

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan Wednesday, applauded the federal government’s back to farm initiative by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), saying senators would promote it in their constituency.

Lawan gave the assurance when he received the Executive secretary/ CEO of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne in his office in the NASS Abuja.

Addressing the president, the NALDA boss said time has come for Nigerians to see farming as sustainable business as being championed by President Muhammadu Buhari,

He appealed to senators to buy into the initiative by ensuring the provision of lands in their constituency, and all LGAs of the federation.

He said NALDA was set to engage all stakeholders in the pilot programme scheduled to begin soon.

He noted that farm lands across the nation will be prepared in clusters, cultivated using current farming technologies and midwifed in a sustainable manner by NALDA for the benefit of the growing Nigerian Population.

On his part, Lawan expressed delight at the resurgence of NALDA and said that the National Assembly will engage her constitutes to embrace the back to Farm initiative.

He urged Ikonne to develop a system whereby the output of farmers will have ready and steady market to encourage more people embrace agriculture.

Senator Lawan promised to encourage the NASS to identify with the Back to Farm initiative, as it moves round all states and LGAs of the federation.